Sanaa Lathan, Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Mike Epps & More Attend Exclusive ‘On The Come Up’ Screening In LA

Will you be watching?

The stars were out at Paramount+’s On The Come Up screening that brought out Sanaa Lathan, Snoop Dogg, Mike Epps, Warren G, Brandee Evans, and many more to the exclusive tastemaker event in LA.

Other notable guests included social media sensation La’Ron Hines, ‘Rap Sh**t’ star Jonica Booth, rapper Lady London, and more.

Peep all of the selects below:

Based on the New York Times’ #1 best-selling novel by Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give), On The Come Up is the feature directorial debut of Emmy-nominated actress Sanaa Lathan who also stars in the film alongside Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., and GaTa with appearances from Mike Epps and Lil Yachty.

Starring newcomer Jamila C. Gray, On The Come Up is the story of gifted 16-year-old rapper Bri who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father–a local hip hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence.

But when her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false persona that the industry wants to impose upon her.

Peep the trailer below:

Play

“We are thrilled to bring a truly inspiring film about fighting for your dreams to the service this fall,” said Tanya Giles, Paramount+’s chief programming officer in an interview with Deadline. ‘On The Come Up’ is a moving love letter to hip hop and an entertaining film for all ages.”

‘On The Come up’ premieres exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada and Italy on Sept. 23.