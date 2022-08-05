Bossip Video

A real-life Mercedes experience!

https://instagram.com/p/Cg3pmZouvxn/

‘P-Valley‘ star Brandee Evans gave Teyana Taylor the Mercedes Experience during The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour Opener at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

And yes, it was as glorious as we imagined.

As expected, Teyana ran through her hits and brought out King Combs for dazzling dance break during her “How You Want It” performance.

She also surprised the crowd with an appearance from Iman and Junie before closing out the show with timeless banger “Rose In Harlem.”

Peep some selects from the show below:

This comes months after she shattered social media when she gyrated her supple cakes on blushing baddies Yung Miami and Rubi Rose who appeared to thoroughly enjoy the super sexy moment.

The star-studded event boasted surprise performances from Big Sean, King Combs, hubby Iman Shumpert, and super cool daughter Junie but it was the now legendary lap dance (captured in every angle imaginable) that had everyone buzzing.

With limitless potential, we’re excited to see what she does after stepping away from music.

“I can see maybe how my message can come across, but at the same time, I feel like it’s a tiny bit selfish to say, ‘What about your fans? Do it for your fans,'” said Taylor in a video posted on her Instagram. “Baby, I gotta do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids, so I can stay alive for my kids. Until I’m free, until I can get [Def Jam] to release me, yes I want to retire. I don’t want to do this anymore.”

Produced by Live Nation and Femme It Forward, the second part of the 18-city tour continues in Anaheim tonight at House of Blues before sprawling across the U.S. and Europe and wrapping up in Paris, France at Bataclan on Thursday, September 8th.