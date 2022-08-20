The victim’s aunt is a singer named Sparkle, who agreed to testify in the 2008 trial and identified Kelly as the man in the video and her niece as the girl.

In court, Sparkle’s now-37-year-old victim niece told the court R Kelly starting having sex with her when she was only 14, claiming they had sex “hundreds” of times before she turned 18. She went on to claim that Sparkle was the one who introduced her to Kelly, saying her aunt encouraged her to rub Kelly’s head and sit on his lap.

Unsurprisingly, that testimony did not sit well with Sparkle, who reacted to her neice’s claims online after someone asked her, “Are you the aunt who had that child rub R. Kelly’s head? Please say it’s not you.”

Sparkle replied, “Absolutely NOT! I can’t help the lies told on me & under oath at all… & cause ya momma mad at me cause y’all were FORCED to testify..”