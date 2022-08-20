Sparkle, the aunt of an R Kelly victim, is claiming her niece is lying on the stand as she testifies about her experience with the singer as a 14-year-old.
Earlier this week, the disgraced singer and his legal team appeared in a Chicago court, where Kelly faces several criminal charges. Among things he’s already been convicted of, prosecutors accuse him of abusing young girls for decades and filming their encounters.
One of the first witnesses to take the stand this week was Kelly’s victim that was featured on the original sex tape that leaked. Back in 2008, Kelly ended up being acquitted on charges of child pornography. The victim in the video did not cooperate with prosecutors in the original case, but finally agreed to work with the government after Kelly was arrested in 2019.
The victim’s aunt is a singer named Sparkle, who agreed to testify in the 2008 trial and identified Kelly as the man in the video and her niece as the girl.
In court, Sparkle’s now-37-year-old victim niece told the court R Kelly starting having sex with her when she was only 14, claiming they had sex “hundreds” of times before she turned 18. She went on to claim that Sparkle was the one who introduced her to Kelly, saying her aunt encouraged her to rub Kelly’s head and sit on his lap.
Unsurprisingly, that testimony did not sit well with Sparkle, who reacted to her neice’s claims online after someone asked her, “Are you the aunt who had that child rub R. Kelly’s head? Please say it’s not you.”
Sparkle replied, “Absolutely NOT! I can’t help the lies told on me & under oath at all… & cause ya momma mad at me cause y’all were FORCED to testify..”
As of now, Sparkle’s niece and her attorney have yet to respond to Sparkle’s claim she lied on the stand.
