Despite the Pied Piper’s legal team shutting it down, Joycelyn Savage is doubling down on claims that she’s expecting the disgraced singer’s child. This all comes amid the woman who denied to a grand jury that R. Kelly had sex with her when she was underage, completely flipping her testimony.

Joycelyn, 26, the self-proclaimed fiancée of Kelly, 55, is still claiming that she’s pregnant by the convicted sex trafficker and recently shared a sonogram with Entertainment Tonight.

She claims that she is five months pregnant and is expecting a baby girl despite Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, refuting her claims.

Jocelyn told ET that she and Kelly “wanted to have a child for a long time” and added that the singer’s lawyer instructed her to terminate her pregnancy and refrain from sharing the news.

“Once his lawyer did find out, she wanted me to have an abortion because she didn’t feel that now was the time for me to have a child following the 30-year sentence.”

As previously reported, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges of bribery, racketeering, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking. The trial lasted for 6 weeks and was flooded with intense media coverage. Kelly plans to appeal the ruling.

Jocelyn told ET that Kelly’s legal team didn’t know that prior to him going to jail she and Kelly were doing IVF because “at the time she was told she couldn’t have a baby.”

“When he got sent to prison, we paused on it and I had them freeze my eggs until I was ready,” said Savage.

This all comes after Savage submitted a letter of support to Judge Ann Donnelly where she alleged that she is engaged to the musician and is “deeply in love” with him.

“Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be,” wrote Savage. “The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind.”

Savage’s words are a sharp contrast to what Kelly’s alleged 2008 child sex tape victim recently testified under oath.

Alleged Sex Tape Victim Claims R. Kelly Had Sex With Her “Hundreds Of Times” While She Was Underage

The Associated Press reports that the “star witness” in Kelly’s federal trial for obstruction of justice and child pornography charges recently testified that Kelly had sex with her “hundreds” of times before she turned 18.

According to the woman who testified for four hours under the pseudonym Jane, the sexual abuse began at age 15 when Kelly was in his 30s. Jane, ow 37, also alleged that she lied to a state grand jury in 2002 when she said that it “was not her” in the video.

“I was afraid something bad would happen to Robert,” said Jane per AP. “I was protecting him.” She added there was another reason she lied about the identity of the person in the video. “I also did not want that person to be me,” she told jurors. “I was ashamed.”

Jane also testified that she previously implored her parents not to take legal action against Kelly after they learned of their actions and admitted that she continued to care for and sometimes lived with him into her 20s. Eventually, however, she decided to come clean.

“I became exhausted living with his lies,” said Jane according to AP. She added that federal prosecutors assured her she would not be charged with lying to authorities if she testified truthfully at this trial.”

This also comes amid disturbing details surfacing from Jane’s testimony where she alleges that her aunt, singer Sparkle, implored her to “rub Kelly’s head” and ask him to be her “godfather” before Kelly’s alleged abuse began.

Sparkle has vehemently denied Jane’s claims and her denial was mentioned in court.

It seems as if there is enough evidence to throw Kelly to the darkest pits under the jail. We’ll see how the disgraced R&B legend fares this time around.