Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She Checked Jimmy Kimmel For Inappropriately Infringing On Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech, Kimmel Apologizes

Jimmy Kimmel has been trending across social media since Monday’s inappropriate infringement of Quinta Brunson’s Emmy acceptance speech and he’s issuing an apology.

The host’s mea culpa came after legendary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who co-stars on Abbott Elementary with Quinta, said that she G-Checked Kimmel over the infraction.

Whilst speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour panel, PEOPLE reports that Ralph said she was “absolutely confused” about what went down.

When she figured it out, however, she went to the comedian/host directly with her issues.

“I wish that man would just get up off the ground,” Ralph who won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy recalled thinking. “And then I realized it was Jimmy Kimmel… Ooh, the disrespect! But that’s just me.”

She continued,

“I told him, too, to his face, and he understood.”

Quinta Reclaims Her Time, Gets A Redo Of Her Emmys Speech

On Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Quinta Brunson was a guest and Kimmel apologized to her for his actions—but not before Brunson quirkily turned the tables and interrupted him.

The actress, writer, producer, and creator of Abbott Elementary walked out with her Emmy Award in hand while wearing a 60’s inspired fringe cocktail dress and demanded that she take a moment to properly deliver her Emmys speech. Of course, Jimmy obliged and the two set the tone for her interview that took place later in the show.

After welcoming Quinta to the show, Kimmel playfully joked, “I missed it, how did it go?”

He then played a clip of the cringeworthy moment.

“Now that was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny,” said Kimmel. “I lost and then I drank too much and had to be dragged out on the stage. Then people got upset and said that I stole your moment and maybe I did, and I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m very sorry that I did do that actually.”

He continued,

“And also the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you and I think you know that, I hope you know that.”

Quinta classily thanked Jimmy for his public apology and said that she “honestly was having such a good time” and was so “wrapped up in the moment” that she didn’t think much of it.

Quinta and Jimmy have a history of friendship and mutual respect and Jimmy appears to be genuinely remorseful about the entire ordeal. Of course, Quinta is a class act and is handling this entire controversy with so much grace.

Season 2 of Abbott Elementary premiers on Sept. 21st!