‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive: Ray’s Grandmother Talks Him Through His Wedding Jitters

If you watch “Life After Lockup” it’s really easy to have a soft spot for Ray.

It’s Thursday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Life After Lockup.”We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure and we’re super hype about this one because it features one of our favorite cast members – Ray.

We say it every time Ray and Britney hit the screen — she picked a GOOD one!

In the clip below, we learn so much about Ray and his family — and the trauma he’s survived. Ray pays a visit to his grandmother to discuss his wedding fears. He’s especially sad that his mother – who was killed when he was 11, won’t be in attendance. His grandmother comforts him about his mom’s absence but she also asks if he’s ready for the big commitment he’s making. She reminds him that marriage issues primarily arise from problems with money or infidelity. We’re pretty confident that Ray can be faithful but he mentions he’s also nervous that Britney has asked him to sign a prenuptial agreement. She’s worried about his restitution — should she be?

Check out the clip below:

Play

Ray’s grandmother is SO sweet. No wonder he turned out so well, right?

We can’t believe there’s only a few weeks until Ray and Britney tie the knot. Are you excited for their big day? We sure are.

The brand new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday at 9pm EST / 8pm CST on WeTV

Will you be watching?