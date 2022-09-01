‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive: Britney’s Got Big Dreams For Her Wedding, But Can Ray Get Her Dad’s Blessing?

Britney’s got champagne taste but Ray’s got a beer budget!

Have you guys been keeping up with “Life After Lockup” this season? We’re a day away from a brand new episode and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, we see Ray and Britney having a romantic dinner out and discussing their wedding plans. Britney makes it plain that she wants to have a big wedding with at least 200 guests, since she and Ray both have big families. She also wants an open bar and five-star cuisine — steak and fish. You know how Britney is. She wants it all. Ray reminds her he can’t do too much since he still owes over $100K in restitution, but do you think Britney can be confined to a budget? That’s not the couple’s only concern either — Ray reveals that when he went to get Britney’s parents blessing on their nuptials, her dad wasn’t totally on board.

Watch the clip below:

We can see why Britney’s dad might be concerned that Ray won’t be able to provide his daughter with the life she is looking for BUT — Ray has been holding it down since he was released without any real missteps. We watch a lot of “Love After Lockup” and “Life After Lockup,” and Britney’s dad might want to tune in because BABY — Britney could have picked a lot worse.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Destinie vows to make Shawn pay on his wedding day. Brittany and Marcelino are at a shocking crossroads. Kevin’s mom grills Tiffany. Chazz makes a move. An unexpected obstacle threatens Britney’s big day. Tayler’s wedding plans hit a snag.

The new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday at 9pm EST on WeTV