Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm was undoubtedly a scary moment for all of his loved ones, but it did remind two of his friends about just how precious life really is.

In a recent conversation with his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg on SiriusXM, Eminem revealed that Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm is what led to his reconciliation with Snoop Dogg.

The rappers started to have problems shortly after Snoop publicly suggested Eminem isn’t included in his list of top 10 rappers of all-time, but they mostly kept their grievances private. Apparently, that’s not what actually sparked the feud, but they still decided to move past following Dre’s aneurysm in early 2021.

“You know, me and Snoop had our little issue, and then when that thing happened with Dre—the brain aneurysm thing—we were like, ‘Bro this is stupid,’” the Detroit native explained to Rosenberg. “’This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now.'” He continued, “So I don’t remember if I called him or he called me, But we talked it out, and I think that there was a miscommunication at the time in regards to him being on my album The [Marshall] Mathers LP, [on] ‘B***h Please II.’ I think he had wanted to do something with me and maybe gave you the idea or something, and you said something to the effect of, ‘Well let’s hear what the song is first.’ … I think he said that the way he took it was kind of like, ‘I don’t f*** with him.’”

Rosenberg added that he doesn’t “exactly” remember what happened, but reiterated that the whole situation was a miscommunication that came when Snoop approached them for the opportunity to collaborate.

“Whatever I said or somebody else said, I don’t even think I said to him,” Eminem’s manager explained. “I don’t remember talking to him but I may have talked to somebody on his team, and whatever I said was relayed back to him in a way that he didn’t like.”