Dr. Dre is letting fans in on just how serious his health was after he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm.

The legendary music producer stopped by the Workout the Doubt podcast earlier this week, where he where he revealed more about what happened and talked about just how close to death he really was.

“I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” he explained about the days following his aneurysm in January 2021. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.”

Dre went on to say that he didn’t think his visit to the hospital “was that serious,” even as he had visits from his mother, sister, and other family members.

“I didn’t know it was that serious, you know? I am seeing my mom, my sister, and everybody come into the room. Nobody told me,” he explained. “I had no idea. That was crazy.”

“Because of what was going on in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests,” Dre continued. “Basically sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf and all that.”

For the rest of his time at the hospital, Dre was left hungry and exhausted as he “didn’t eat for two weeks.”