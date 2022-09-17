Bossip Video

Erica Mena and Safaree have finalized their divorce, meaning the former couple’s marriage is officially dissolved.

According to reports from TMZ, legal documents show the judge signed off on the divorce on September 12, which comes after the pair came to their agreement through arbitration. On of the terms the former couple agreed upon is that Safaree will pay $4,305 a month in child support.

Erica filed for divorce back in May 2021 and the two have been living separately ever since, sharing joint custody of their two young children. The pair unloaded their $1.3 million Georgia mansion in June and now, with the marriage officially over, the documents go on to say that Erica will again go by her maiden name: Mena.