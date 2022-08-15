Bossip Video

Safaree Samuels isn’t happy about a recent video leak–but he still has to make sure his fans know the whole truth about his…assets.

The Love & Hip Hop star became a trending topic on social media this weekend after a sex tape of him and Kimbella Matos made its way online. While many people would simply be concerned with the fact that their intimate footage was available for all to see, Safaree had another big concern he felt the need to respond to; the size of his penis.

Samuels is a mainstay on OnlyFans, so this leaked tape isn’t exactly the first time a lot of his supporters have seen his junk. But, instead of the hefty member fans are used to seeing on his OF profile, the assets he presented in the leaked tape were more modest, leading to allegations of “d**k fishing.”

So, Safaree took to Twitter to respond to disappointed viewers, letting them know the explicit content on his Only Fans is the real deal…and that he wasn’t fully “eroused” [aroused] in the leaked tape with Matos.

“Y’all know damn well I wasn’t hard in that video,” Samuels said in response to a fan. “I don’t need any promo to be leaking no weak ass half eroused sex tape! I’m appalled to be called a Di#% fisher. Out of everything I’ve been called in my life being called that 1 hurts. You can’t fake my onlyfans vids! You wish!”

Then, Safaree went on to address the tape itself leaking, saying he doesn’t want his kids seeing stuff like that. Even though, as he’s already mentioned, he has an OnlyFans with tons of other explicit content.

“At the end of the day I have kids and I don’t want them growning up seeing that bullsh**,” he tweeted. “I’m good where I’m at in life why wait till now to do some s**t like that? Y’all can see my meat it happened but I don’t want nobody seeing me have sex . My mom sees everything like wtf!?!?!” Samuels continued, “I have bad friends telling me to redeem myself and make a new vid and show em what time it is on my only fans I’m like BRUh I’m not a porn star. Girls who know me saying ughh They know what time it is the rest of the world don’t need to know. The internet is a wild place.”

Welp, whether it’s because he doesn’t want his children seeing stuff like that…or because it doesn’t represent him in his best light…Safaree Samuels is not happy with his sex tape leaking online and Matos has yet to speak about what’s transpired.

The internet is, indeed, a wild place.