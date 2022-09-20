Bossip Video

After meeting and melting the Internet with their connection and chemistry, a couple that met on OWN’s “Ready To Love” is tying the knot.

Joi and Clifton from “Ready To Love’s” Potomac iteration are getting married. During their season the two instantly clicked after on day one during a singles mixer that would set the tone for their relationship.

Joi Carter, a bright smiling singer/graphic designer with a bubbly personality, couldn’t stop blushing while meeting Clifton Petite, a twice-married, “God voiced”, 44-year-old Project Management Consulting Company owner.

Despite meeting other singles during the Tommy Miles-hosted process, they ultimately chose each other at the end of their “Ready To Love” journeys.

Clifton confessed that since day one he’s had “tunnel vision” for Joi and Joi said that she saw a “best friend” in Clifton from the beginning.

Later the couple revealed that they were so serious about their love that they inked matching King and Queen tattoos on their hands…

and during the show’s reunion, Clifton got down on one knee and gave Joi a key to his house.

Now the lovebirds are taking the next step in their relationship and Clifton’s getting back on bended knee again.

Joi And Clifton Get Engaged

The couple appeared on “Good Day D.C” Clifton alongside their friend/fellow “Ready To Love” Carmen Felder to discuss their life updates.

During the discussion, however, anchor Wisdom Martin said that there was “breaking news” to share while Joi cluelessly looked on.

Clifton then walked over to a producer who passed him a single rose and he popped the question after giving a moving speech.

“So we met in front of the world September 18, 2021—it’s been a year. How do you feel about that?” asked Clifton. “I’m still in love with you,” said Joi “I want our public success to not be a private failure and our public journey has made our private moments a reality,” said Clifton. “During the reunion, I got down on one knee and I gave you a key. But today I’m down on one knee and I wanna know if youj wanna be petty with me.” “Will you be petty wih me? asked Clifton while pulling a ring out of the rose that Joi initially missed.

She, of course, said, “Yes.”

Joi and Clifton have since reshared the video on Instagram that’s hashtagged; “#Petite4Eva.”

These two are too cute! Congrats to the happy couple!