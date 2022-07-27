You're NOT Ready For The "Ready To Love" Season 6 Extended Trailer!
Messy In Miami: The Singles Get Super Spicy In The Extended Look At ‘Ready To Love’ Season 6 !
Whew chileee! We’re just days away from the Season 6 premiere episode of “Ready To Love” and the extended look trailer is giving… more dating drama than we’ve ever seen on the show before!
The Extended Look At Season 6 Of “Ready To Love” Features Multiple Conflicts
In case you forgot, this season finds host Tommy Miles in Miami with 20 sexy singles to kick off the season with a pool mixer, where the veteran host advises the newcomers to seek “love over lust.” But it wouldn’t be Ready To Love without curveballs, drama, and love triangles. In the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are genuinely Ready to Love.
Check out the extended look below:
WOW… How many conflicts did YOU count? From what we saw, there were women yelling at women, men yelling at women and women confronting men. There were also some clear connections too though — we’re just wondering — will they last?
“Ready To Love” Season 6 Cast
April, 46 – Singer
Brandi, 35 – Flight Attendant
Dominika, 42 – Program Analyst
Jamala, 33 – Sr. Health Consultant
Kadian, 34 – Entrepreneur
Kayla, 30 – Media Executive
‘Lunie,’ 35 – Realtor
Shakyra, 36 – Media Host
Shareese, 43 – Esthetician/ Beauty Entrepreneur
Tranika, 35 – Growth & Innovation Director
Swasey, 33 – Firefighter/Paramedic
Calvin, 45 – Contract Manager
Devin, 32 – Director of Sales
LJ, 33 – Government Risk Compliance Specialist
Juwan, 42 – Event Planner
Mike, 42 – Entrepreneur/Appliance Repair Co. Owner
Randall, 36 – Account Executive/Personal Trainer
Sampson, 48 – FEMA/DHS Emergency Manager
Sean, 38 – Real Estate Developer/Tech Founder
‘Zo,’ 45 – Real Estate Investor
“Ready To Love” Season 6 premieres Friday, July 29 at 8pm EST on OWN.
Will you be watching?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.