Messy In Miami: The Singles Get Super Spicy In The Extended Look At ‘Ready To Love’ Season 6 !

Whew chileee! We’re just days away from the Season 6 premiere episode of “Ready To Love” and the extended look trailer is giving… more dating drama than we’ve ever seen on the show before!

The Extended Look At Season 6 Of “Ready To Love” Features Multiple Conflicts

In case you forgot, this season finds host Tommy Miles in Miami with 20 sexy singles to kick off the season with a pool mixer, where the veteran host advises the newcomers to seek “love over lust.” But it wouldn’t be Ready To Love without curveballs, drama, and love triangles. In the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are genuinely Ready to Love.

Check out the extended look below:

Play

WOW… How many conflicts did YOU count? From what we saw, there were women yelling at women, men yelling at women and women confronting men. There were also some clear connections too though — we’re just wondering — will they last?

“Ready To Love” Season 6 Cast

April, 46 – Singer

Brandi, 35 – Flight Attendant

Dominika, 42 – Program Analyst

Jamala, 33 – Sr. Health Consultant

Kadian, 34 – Entrepreneur

Kayla, 30 – Media Executive

‘Lunie,’ 35 – Realtor

Shakyra, 36 – Media Host

Shareese, 43 – Esthetician/ Beauty Entrepreneur

Tranika, 35 – Growth & Innovation Director

Swasey, 33 – Firefighter/Paramedic

Calvin, 45 – Contract Manager

Devin, 32 – Director of Sales

LJ, 33 – Government Risk Compliance Specialist

Juwan, 42 – Event Planner

Mike, 42 – Entrepreneur/Appliance Repair Co. Owner

Randall, 36 – Account Executive/Personal Trainer

Sampson, 48 – FEMA/DHS Emergency Manager

Sean, 38 – Real Estate Developer/Tech Founder

‘Zo,’ 45 – Real Estate Investor

“Ready To Love” Season 6 premieres Friday, July 29 at 8pm EST on OWN.

Will you be watching?