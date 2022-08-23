Bossip Video



Love Is Blind: After The Altar is offering an update on the season 2 cast’s lives when “reality comes into focus” and for some of them, there are BIG changes.

Netflix released an emotional teaser this week for the Love Is Blind special following the post-pod lives of the remaining singles; Deepti Vempati, Kyle Abrams, Shaina Hurley, Natalie Lee, Shayne Jansen, Mallory Zapata, and Salvador “Sal” Perez, as well as the couples; Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson.

“Love is the hardest best thing that will ever happen,” says Shayne in the trailer before the group reveals what’s been going down after the cameras stopped rolling.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar Shows Tension Between Iyanna And Jarrette Before Their Spit

During the special, viewers will get a firsthand look at what’s apparently the beginning of the end of Iyanna and Jarette.

“Marriage is not easy. If anybody tries to tell you it is, that’s a lie,” says Jarrette in the trailer before he adds, “I made my bed, guess I gotta lie in it.”

Iyanna is also seen calling her husband “immature” while noting that he’s never been held accountable.

As previously reported Iyanna and Jarrette announced their separation and impending divorce in a joint statement.

Shortly thereafter, fellow “Love Is Blind” cast member Danielle Ruhl announced that she was filing for divorce from Nick Thompson after one year of marriage.

Both couples tied the knot on the show’s season finale in June 2021.

Speaking of Danielle, she’s seen weighing in on Deepti potentially developing a relationship with Kyle after their respective breakups with Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee [who’s absent in the trailer] and Shaina.

“After Shake, she doesn’t deserve to go through that heartbreak again,” says Danielle.

And while there could be another couple on the horizon, it’s clear that there’s still beef brewing between a few members of the Pod Squad.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar Shows Natalie vs. Shaina

In the teaser we also see Natalie continuing to shade Shaina, who she believes sent inappropriate messages to her almost-husband Shayne. “She’s”still trying to tear me down while I’ve done nothing to her,” says Shaina to Shayne while Natalie calls her “other woman.”

“I need to tell my truth,” says Natalie.

Watch the trailer below.





Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 premieres on September 16th.