It looks like disgraced Youtuber Tasha K isn’t getting out of paying Cardi B, no matter how many times she insists the rapper is never getting the millions she owes.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Cardi B has filed paperwork in Georgia to start the process of collection, starting the process to seize property and assets owed by the blogger.
Cardi was previously awarded $4 million after a jury found Tasha K had defamed the rapper throughout multiple posts and YouTube videos. In her original lawsuit, which was filed in 2019, the rapper said she took issue with the blogger accusing her of working as a prostitute in the past along with claiming she used hard drugs.
Tasha also accused Cardi of having Herpes; The Bronx native said the allegations were not only false, but caused her emotional distress. Medical records turned over in the case proved Cardi did not have the STD.
Though Tasha K went on to file a countersuit accusing Cardi of encouraging her fans to threaten her online, the blogger’s case was dismissed with the court ruling there was not enough evidence presented.
In the end, the jury awarded Cardi B $1 million in general damages and $250k for medical expenses for a grand total of $1.25 million. She also walked away with $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her attorney fees.
In response, Tasha rushed back to the court to plead for the judge who presided over the civil suit to step in, arguing the appeal is still pending and collections aren’t allowed until a decision is made but the judge has yet to rule.
This move from Cardi comes just a few days after a braggadocios (now-deleted) tweet from Tasha, who still hasn’t humbled herself.
“Hold up…I spent over 1 million fiighting Cry in the car Cardi aka ex 2 year superstar, can’t book shows cause I don’t have enough tracks to perform. still paying invoices. Ain’t asked for no go fund me. I travel happily, kids in private school. You damn right #iaintgotittopayher.”
In response, Cardi wrote, “Well since you fighting for a new trial let me know what you going to do when this tweet be presented and my lawyer bring up over the 30 offers I had of shows & festivals this year alone & this why you owe me $4 million right now …Ps I accept houses too.”
This is far from over, but it looks like Cardi and her legal team are willing to do whatever it takes to get their money…and Tasha bragging about living above her means sure isn’t hurting their chances.
