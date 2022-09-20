According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Cardi B has filed paperwork in Georgia to start the process of collection, starting the process to seize property and assets owed by the blogger.

Cardi was previously awarded $4 million after a jury found Tasha K had defamed the rapper throughout multiple posts and YouTube videos. In her original lawsuit, which was filed in 2019, the rapper said she took issue with the blogger accusing her of working as a prostitute in the past along with claiming she used hard drugs.

Tasha also accused Cardi of having Herpes; The Bronx native said the allegations were not only false, but caused her emotional distress. Medical records turned over in the case proved Cardi did not have the STD.

Though Tasha K went on to file a countersuit accusing Cardi of encouraging her fans to threaten her online, the blogger’s case was dismissed with the court ruling there was not enough evidence presented. In the end, the jury awarded Cardi B $1 million in general damages and $250k for medical expenses for a grand total of $1.25 million. She also walked away with $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her attorney fees.