Tasha K isn’t backing down, even after her loss in court against Cardi B.

The Youtuber, who was ordered to pay Cardi B $4 million in damages for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, is now taking her case to the higher court in an effort to overturn the multi-million-dollar judgment.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Tasha K's legal team formally filed a notice of appeal on behalf of the Youtuber on Thursday, March 17. This comes exactly one month after a jury found her liable over statements she made about the "Be Careful" rapper on her YouTube channel. "The above-named Defendants, Latasha Kebe and Kebe Studios LLC, appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit from the final judgment entered on February 17, 2022," the filing reads. "Respectfully submitted this 17th day of March, 2022."

Cardi B Wants The Court To Grant Permanent Injunction Against Tasha K To Stop All Future Defamation As anyone following this situation already knows, Tasha K’s latest move isn’t much of a surprise as she previously spoke out claiming she doesn’t have $4 million to give Cardi. “I ain’t got it,” Tasha replied after being asked by Social Society’s Kendra G if she even had the money to pay the rapper “Listen, I ain’t got it. I ain’t got it. Don’t ask me for the money. I ain’t got it…But listen, we have business and things in place that takes care of things like this. Now, of course, the appellate court and the supreme court is in process right now.” Shortly after she appeared on Social Society, Cardi B took to Twitter to call out the Youtuber and let her know she’s not backing down. “This is a game but trust imma come for everything,” the rapper retorted, before adding “BBHMM” or “B**** Better Have My Money.”