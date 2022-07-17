Bossip Video

Breezy may want to steer clear of Texas and not because of the record-breaking temperatures. Houston activist, LeJuan Bailey, is heated that Brown decided not to perform at the last minute during the soundcheck for a show. He agreed to take the stage at a benefit concert on March 19th to aid in acquiring donations for Texans who were adversely affected by Hurricane Ida. Sis is so hot that she plans to take legal action against CB for breaking their agreement. She stated that she reached out to his team repeatedly but her attempts to resolve the matter were ignored.

Bailey stated that she honored all of the R&B singer’s requests including chartering a private jet for him to travel to Texas.

Bailey said, “I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need. I am appalled that Chris Brown refused to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced and sold tickets”.

The cancellation subsequently left her with “a lot of hardship and she believes “Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft.”

This week kicks off Brown and Lil Baby’s “One of Them Ones” tour. Their first stop is in Raleigh North Carolina and the duo will travel to Houston next month, which greatly upsets Bailey.

She said, “He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston then return to the city to perform on August 17th.

Bailey went on to say, “My message to Chris Brown: we will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”

Her hope is that the “Iffy” singer mans up and refunds the money she spent on his travel and accommodations.

I know Brown will be sweating once he’s hit with that million-dollar lawsuit. To skate out on a benefit concert and play a Black activist is beyond shady. If this is true, Breezy, just run the lady her money.