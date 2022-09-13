Bossip Video

Lil Baby & Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard” goes 10x platinum becoming just the 86th song ever to achieve the Diamond certification.

Lil Baby and Gunna’s 2018 joint project Drip Harder gave us tons of hit records and collaborations that made it one of the stand-out projects of that year. Lil Baby showed his versatile style on “Close Friends” Gunna showed his style was here to stay, and together they showed that a feature from Drake wouldn’t outshine them as a duo. Perhaps the biggest song by far was “Drip Too Hard” which showcased them and producer Turbo in peak form.

Yesterday the track was officially certified 10x platinum earning the composition a diamond certification making it only the 86th song EVER to achieve this status.

Gunna’s label Young Stoner Records announced that the song was at 9 billion streams and TMZ added that the record also has 1 billion streams from Spotify, which adds up to the Diamond plaque.

This is a sizeable feat considering that it happened during the streaming era which depending on who you ask is arguably harder to accomplish. Coming off this achievement Lil Baby will release his next project It’s Only Me on October 20th. Gunna is set to stand trial in the YSL Rico case this January and hopefully will regain his freedom and return to his career.