Skateboarder Nyjah Huston is being sued by a man who claims the athlete beat him up during an altercation in Los Angeles earlier this summer.
Source: Antonio Masiello / Getty
According to reports from TMZ, Alexander Pou filed a lawsuit against the 27-year-old X Games athlete on Wednesday. He alleges the incident happened earlier this year, on June 6, after Huston and a friend went to Pou’s house to collect an item they left there the night before.
In the lawsuit, Pou alleges he tried to help Huston find the item, but when their search was unsuccessful, the skateboarder “became verbally abusive.” He goes on to claim Nyjah “suddenly and without warning” began attacking him, causing injuries.
Then, Pou says as Huston got in his friend’s car to leave the scene, the friend tried to run him over–all while Huston “continued to verbally assault” Pou.
Now, Alexander Pou is suing Nyjah Huston for unspecified damages.
Unfortunately for the skateboarding star, this is not the first time he has faced a lawsuit alleging he got violent with somebody. Back in 2017, a man claimed the skater jumped him at a house party and beat his face face so viciously he needed surgery to fix a broken nose.
Now, he’s got yet another lawsuit to deal with.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.