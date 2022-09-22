Bossip Video

Skateboarder Nyjah Huston is being sued by a man who claims the athlete beat him up during an altercation in Los Angeles earlier this summer.

According to reports from TMZ, Alexander Pou filed a lawsuit against the 27-year-old X Games athlete on Wednesday. He alleges the incident happened earlier this year, on June 6, after Huston and a friend went to Pou’s house to collect an item they left there the night before.

In the lawsuit, Pou alleges he tried to help Huston find the item, but when their search was unsuccessful, the skateboarder “became verbally abusive.” He goes on to claim Nyjah “suddenly and without warning” began attacking him, causing injuries. Now, Alexander Pou is suing Nyjah Huston for unspecified damages. Then, Pou says as Huston got in his friend’s car to leave the scene, the friend tried to run him over–all while Huston “continued to verbally assault” Pou.