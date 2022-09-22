Bossip Video

The NBA season is set to start in about three weeks and this story was absolutely not on our BINGO card of predictions for what we might see.

Yesterday evening, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a vaguely specific tweet about Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka…

The Twitterverse was as shocked as they were confused as this “news” didn’t reveal any significant information about what was going on.

That “bizarre speculation” lasted all night until we finally got a legit update as to what actually happened…

Not only is this out of pocket because the human resources department is a real thing, but also, IME UDOKA WAS DATING A HAPPY AND GLOWING NIA LONG! We obviously don’t know whether she will forgive him or not but we’re going to use the past tense until we hear otherwise because this is embarrassing as hell. This affair comes on the heels of Udoka being heralded as one of the best coaches in the league last season. The Celtics were an average team for most of the season but Udoka was credited with their incredible turnaround that gave the team a 28-7 in their final 35 games according to ESPN. That momentum helped propel the team to the NBA Finals where they lost to the Golden State Warriors.

More details about Udoka’s sordid shenanigans are likely to emerge over the coming days and we will update you as the news breaks.