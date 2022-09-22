Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Boston Head Coach Ime Udoka’s Messy Cheating Scandal

He did WHAT?

Ime Udoka cheated on NIA LONG?? pic.twitter.com/y2bbROxDLw — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 22, 2022

Everyone’s buzzing over Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, 45, being suspended ONE YEAR over an inappropriate consensual relationship with a staff member.

The news was somewhat reported by trusted ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski who dropped a strangely vague bomb about Udoka facing significant disciplinary action over an unnamed offense.

ESPN story on Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing disciplinary action expected to include a significant suspension for a violation of organizational guidelines: https://t.co/R4xRzyOD8J — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

It didn’t take long for Twitter to spiral into chaos over the bizarrely reported bombshell that fueled all sorts of salacious speculation until another trusted insider tweeted the impatiently awaited scoop.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

Moments later, Wojnarowski confirmed the report which sent the whole entire internet into a FRENZY.

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Just a few months ago, Udoka was praised as one of the best coaches in the NBA who lead the Celtics to the Finals before his steep fall from grace with the whole sports world watching.

He also seemed to be happily boo’d up with THEE NIA LONG who immediately trended when the news of his scandalous shenanigans spilled onto the internet.

Words simply can’t explain the audacity one would need to have to cheat on NIA LONG but apparently it happened at some point this past season.

An unproblematic legend, the beloved actress, 51, was showered with love and support from every corner of social media.

“Do you know who I am? Do you know who I am? I’m [expletive] Nia Long, and don’t you forget it!” Tap in for the receipts on our 11x cover star and 2022 Black Women In Hollywood honoree-they add up and it’s giving expensive. #ESSENCE pic.twitter.com/Dm2UJB3OcV — ESSENCE (@Essence) September 22, 2022

With so many loud whispers attached to this developing story, we’re sure there’s more to report and will update you as soon as anything new breaks.

What was your reaction to the shocking news? Do you think he serves the suspension or resigns? What do you think Nia Long’s next move is? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria on the flip.