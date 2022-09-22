Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Boston Head Coach Ime Udoka’s Messy Cheating Scandal

- By
1 of 13

He did WHAT?

Everyone’s buzzing over Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, 45, being suspended ONE YEAR over an inappropriate consensual relationship with a staff member.

The news was somewhat reported by trusted ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski who dropped a strangely vague bomb about Udoka facing significant disciplinary action over an unnamed offense.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to spiral into chaos over the bizarrely reported bombshell that fueled all sorts of salacious speculation until another trusted insider tweeted the impatiently awaited scoop.

Moments later, Wojnarowski confirmed the report which sent the whole entire internet into a FRENZY.

Just a few months ago, Udoka was praised as one of the best coaches in the NBA who lead the Celtics to the Finals before his steep fall from grace with the whole sports world watching.

He also seemed to be happily boo’d up with THEE NIA LONG who immediately trended when the news of his scandalous shenanigans spilled onto the internet.

Words simply can’t explain the audacity one would need to have to cheat on NIA LONG but apparently it happened at some point this past season.

An unproblematic legend, the beloved actress, 51, was showered with love and support from every corner of social media.

With so many loud whispers attached to this developing story, we’re sure there’s more to report and will update you as soon as anything new breaks.

What was your reaction to the shocking news? Do you think he serves the suspension or resigns? What do you think Nia Long’s next move is? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria on the flip.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.