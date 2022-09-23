Bossip Video

Red carpet goals

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union proved, once again, that they’re red carpet goals at the special screening of Netflix and UNINTERRUPTED‘s ‘The Redeem Team’ at the Tudum theater in Hollywood, California.

Wade styled on ’em in Gucci while Gabby served in Valentino with their feet firmly planted on our necks.

Notable guests included Zaire Wade, Dwight Howard, Shannon Sharpe, Emmanuel Acho, and more who were all smiles at the buzzy event that opened with remarks from Greg Groggel (Producer), Jon Weinbach (Director), and Dwyane Wade (EP and featured Olympian).

Peep all of the selects below:

‘The Redeem Team’ follows Team USA’s journey to Gold at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008 after the squad suffered a shocking defeat and settled for Bronze during the 2004 Olympic games in Athens.

Kobe Bryant, along with reigning rebounding champion Dwight Howard and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, joined LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer, Jason Kidd, Michael Redd, Chris Bosh, and Tayshaun Prince on the squad.

The nostalgic Doc gives viewers a front row seat to Team USA’s redemption tour through unprecedented Olympic footage, behind-the-scenes material, and commentary from LeBron, Dwyane Wade, Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, and Carmelo Anthony with vintage footage of the late Kobe Bryant himself.

Peep the trailer below:

Play

‘The Redeem Team’ is the latest in a series of Netflix Docs that delve deeply into a pivotal moment in sports while exploring what happened beyond the headlines as told by those who lived it.

“What makes [the Redeem Team] significant is that unlike every American basketball team, these guys had lost not once, not twice, but three times… The bloom was off the rose with USA basketball,” said Director Jon Weinbach in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum. “I wanted to remind people why it was a redemption,” he continued, adding, “What does it mean? It wasn’t just that they needed to win a gold medal.”

‘The Redeem Team’ streams exclusively on Netflix October 7th, 2022.