Ray J is waging war against the Kardashians and fully plans to follow through on his threats to sue.

He recently sat down with Charlamage Tha God on Thursday’s Hell of a Week on Comedy Central, and doubled down on his claims.

As previously reported by Bossip, Ray J alleges Kris Jenner was the “mastermind” behind the infamous sex tape even though the public was lead to believe that he leaked it.

“Put it like this, if what they saying I did is true, then why didn’t you never sue me? I’ve never been sued. I’ve never had a complaint. That’s just facts, right? And there’s so many more things. It’s just now, now I’m not gon’ yell it out. Now I’m going directly to the source”.

Charlamagne asked if his plan was to “legally demand an apology” within the lawsuit he claims he will file.

“There’s gon’ be some legal stuff happening. … Just think about it like this, without me just going through all the facts, right?” the R&B singer stated. “I said what I said, I said what I said. It’s crickets over there. No response. Nothing. How long has it been? Like, two weeks. Silence. Nothing.”

The reality star shared the claims that he leaked the sex tape have effected business deals and he doesn’t want his children to believe he would degrade a woman in that manner.

“I just wanna clear my name, man. I’m fighting for my kids to know that they daddy is a great person who respects everybody”.

When asked if he was “in cahoots” with the Kardashians to promote the second season of their show which premiered on Hulu this week, Ray responded, “You know what, in a good world—in a good, like, life—that would have made more sense to me as well. That’s what I thought too.”

We’ll see if Ray follows through with the lawsuit and actually receives the redemption he claims he is seeking or he was just making empty threats in order to receive a payout.

Is Kris Jenner really the mastermind behind it all? Chile, my “One Wish” is for the truth to finally be revealed so all this mess can finally come to an end.