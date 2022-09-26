Bossip Video

It ain’t over. It will never be over. Even if there is justice to come, it still ain’t over.

Elijah McClain was killed during a confrontation with Aurora Colorado police in which he was injected with ketamine against his will by paramedics who had arrived on the scene. Since August 24, 2019 his family has been seeking accountability for his death and it appears that maybe there is a real chance to achieve that based on the newest development.

According to NBCNews, McClain’s official autopsy has been updated and amended to reflect the fact that he was killed by the ketamine injection that he was given against his will while authorities physically restrained him. The original 2019 autopsy stated that the 23-year-old’s cause of death was “undetermined” but new information presented to the grand jury prompted the attorney general’s office to seek a second autopsy.

“I believe this tragic fatality is most likely the result of ketamine toxicity,” the report said, adding McClain received a higher dosage of the sedative than he should have. “Simply put, this dosage of ketamine was too much for this individual and it resulted in an overdose.”

A month ago, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced that indictments had been handed down for 1 former officer, 2 current officers, and 2 paramedics for several charges including one count each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, and numerous others accusations in the 32-count indictment.

We hope they are all found guilty of every single charge.