Rumors have surfaced that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will step in the ring one more time with terms reportedly being finalized.

In 2017 we witnessed a sports extravaganza in Las Vegas when UFC’s cash cow Conor Mcgregor stepped in the ring with boxing’s cash cow/legend Floyd Mayweather. It was an event that months priors was seen as something that would never happen. Floyd sprung the deal months before the actual fight giving Conor limited time to prepare. The event exceeded financial expectations and the spectacle leading up to it sold out press conferences nationwide.

In the five years following the fight, Floyd Mayweather has held exhibition fights with the likes of Logan Paul while Conor has struggled to regain the dominance in the octagon that made the world fall in love with him. His last match ended with him breaking his ankle with a return yet to happen. According to Irish Mirror, a rematch between the two is in the works but it’s hitting a roadblock as Conor wants Floyd to put up his undefeated record.

“Conor will only take the fight providing Floyd is willing to put his professional record on the line – so the fight will not be an exhibition, it will be an official fight. It will be at 155lb. That’s what we know so far. “It will be the last time Floyd ever steps in the ring so it is not one to miss. The deal is very close to being done. Personal terms have been agreed on both parties. It will be one final showdown. And yes records will be at stake. Floyd sees it as the end of the Mayweather era and the beginning of the Gervonta Davis era. “He believes it will be the biggest night boxing will have ever seen and has been saying ‘People best be ready because it’s going to be something spectacular. There are arguments about the rounds at the moment with Conor’s team wanting 10 rounds. But the deal and rights are certainly getting there.”

To be fair Conor was the only opponent we’ve seen actually go for Floyd and have some success. Will that be enough to justify buying their rematch?

All the while these rumors are swirling, UFC boss Dana White is speaking out and calling them “BS.”