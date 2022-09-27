Bossip Video

If there’s anyone who knows how to push peoples’ buttons, it’s 50 Cent–and nobody knows that fact better than those closest to him.

Daphne Joy, the mother of 50’s son, Sire Jackson, clapped back at the rapper on social media this week after she sparked dating rumors with Diddy at the iHeart Radio Awards.

In response to these rumors, Fif posted a photo on Instagram with their son, writing in his caption: “Oh s***, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL Remember what I told you the other day, these b****es be crazy. SMH.”

Unsurprisingly, this got a quick reply from Joy, who no longer wants to put up with her baby daddy’s shenanigans.

“Please stop doing this to me,” she began in the comments. “I never bother you and I’m an outstanding mother to our son. Can we please just focus on that. Please.”

She went on to write a lengthy message on her Instagram Stories about “constantly being villainized” following her relationship with the Power creator, even though their relationship ended more than a decade ago.

“I hate speaking about my private life on social media. But I feel it needs to be addressed,” she began. “I’m so tired of my narrative being what it is. I was in a two-year relationship 10+ years ago, and out of the relationship, God blessed me with a beautiful, healthy baby boy. Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my son’s well-being emotionally, spiritually, and everything in between. ” Daphne continued, “I’ve healed privately, matured, have been closer to God than ever before, and really appreciating this life. I just want to be happy and be left alone. We are all human, and you never know where life can take you. I value and cherish anyone I bring into my life, and when I finally show a glimpse of my happiness, I feel attacked for it. I’m so tired of defending my character, being prejudged, and constantly being villainized. I’m not doing anything wrong I wish no ill to anyone. I just want to be happy. Thank you, and God bless.”

For now, neither 50 Cent nor Diddy have responded to Daphne’s message, but that seems to be exactly how she wants it.