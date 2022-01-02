Diddy Rings In The New Year With Yung Miami And Rumored Old Flings Daphne Joy And Joie Chavis At Scaled Back NYE Bash

Miami was hotter than hot this weekend and we’re not just talking about the weather.

Although TMZ previously reported that Diddy’s epic bash was canceled due to concerns about the latest surge of COVID-19 and Yung Miami herself shut down all speculation when asked about dating Diddy just a few days ago, both looked like they were very much on and popping for New Year’s Eve. The City Girls rapper made for a stunning arm candy in a head-turning sparkling gold gown that hugged every curve and showed off her lovely legs with a slit that ran all the way to her hip. Look at the material!

The 27-year-old perfectly complemented the host’s effortless crimson-on-crimson fit in this picture she posted on Instagram. No backtracking or situationship explanations in the caption, just luxurious vibes and a champagne toast emoji.

The alleged non-couple seemed pretty cozy throughout the party and they were side-by-side during the big countdown at midnight.

Something besides the so-called Omarion variant was probably spreading that night.

If that down-low duo wasn’t enough to have all of the internet talking, Miami wasn’t even the only rumored old fling in the building that night. Beautiful baddies Daphne Joy and Joie Chavis, who were both romantically linked to Diddy last year, were also spotted partying with Diddy and each other.

In true Diddy style, the guest list was also full of hip-hop royalty like Busta Rhymes and Kanye.

What do you think about the Diddy and Yung Miami dating rumors? Do you buy that they’re not really together or do they look comfortably coupled up?