Bossip Video

Take a look at the who’s who that showed up for Fat Joe’s 52nd birthday celebration including Jim Jones, Mary J Blige, and more.

Bronx legend and Rapper Fat Joe celebrated another trip around the sun and held an annual birthday party that brought out legends upon legends. The event was hosted by restauranteur Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins at his Brooklyn Chop House Times Square rooftop. If it’s one thing Fat Joe knows how to do is throw a party and with Cummins setting the space perfectly an amazing night was had by all.

Fat Joe Brings Out All The Stars To Celebrate 52nd Birthday.

For Fat Joe’s 52nd Birthday everyone was in the building Fat Joe spent an hour setting the mood by telling typical legendary Joe stories before letting Busta Rhymes hit the stage to kick off performances. After Busta, Jim Jones, Ashanti, Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma, Juelz Santana, and Styles P all performed. Also in attendance was Gayle King, Angie Martinez, CJ, Papoose, and many other notable guests.

As you can see from the videos the night was electrifying and one to be remembered. You can see photos from the star-studded night below.