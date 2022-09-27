Bossip Video

Congrats are seemingly in order for an Atlanta actor and his beautiful bride-to-be.

LaKeith Stanfield is sparking engagement rumors with a woman who appears to be his longtime love.

Stanfield, 31, who mostly keeps his private life out of the public eye posted a picture of him holding hands with a mystery woman who was wearing a sparkler on her left hand.

He captioned it “Roma Romance” and fans quickly surmised that the picture was an engagement announcement. Several of them sent congratulatory messages and others expressed sadness over Stanfield officially being off the market.

“What is this pain in my chest!!” wrote one fan. “Congratulations–Tyrese voice,” added another.

Several people on Twitter echoed similar sentiments before the post was unceremoniously scrubbed from his page.

While the alleged “engagement” photo is missing, Stanfield left up a photo of him coupled up and kissing a woman on the cheek.

That woman has been identified as model Kasmere Trice who’s not just a beauty, but a brainy with several degrees to boot.

Who Is Lakeith Stanfield’s Alleged Fiancee Kasmere Trice?

Trice is a 2015 Spelman graduate with a masters degree from Harvard University who was featured in Polo Ralph Lauren’s limited-edition Morehouse and Spelman capsule collection campaign that went viral in March.

On Instagram, the model also tagged Stanfield in several photos including one that was captioned; “kisses across america (really the world)”

In numerous photos, she also appears to be wearing an engagement ring while posing with her beau.

Stanfield, who was previously linked to Xosha Roquemore whom he welcomed a child with in 2017, has yet to confirm nor deny engagement rumors but things are clearly serious between the two.

Congrats to the happy couple!