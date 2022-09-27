Bossip Video

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen was seen snuggled up with his former teammate’s son Marcus Jordan during Rolling Loud NYC.

At the beginning of the month Real Housewives star, Larsa Pippen, 48, was spotted out in Miami dining with friends but one person, in particular, brought extra attention to the meal. Larsa was spotted beside Michael Jordan’s 31-year-old on Marcus Jordan. People speculated that the two were dating and thought it was especially egregious considering that MJ is the former teammate of Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. Eventually, the rumors died down and Larsa and Marcus were written off as just friends hanging out.

That is, until this weekend.

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Spotted Snuggled Up During Rolling Loud NYC

According to TMZ, the two “friends” were spotted in New York City this past weekend. The duo hit NYC for the annual Rolling Loud festival and of course, fans quickly spotted the pair and brought out their camera phones to capture them together. In the footage obtained by TMZ, you can see Larsa and Marcus dancing with each other and snuggling up at the festival. At one point in the video, it appears Larsa even kisses Marcus. Whatever is going on seems that both are happy and enjoying one another’s company. Maybe the two will make it Instagram official soon considering that US Weekly is even reporting that they’re indeed a couple.

Until then you can view the footage of the two at Rolling Loud below.