Larsa Pippen is sending people spiraling after she was spotted dining the son of her ex-husband’s teammate Michael Jordan.

In 2016, Larsa and Scottie Pippen announced to the world they would be separating, but shortly after, they decided to try and reconcile. The reconciliation was cut short when Larsa filed for divorce in 2018 amid rumors she had an affair with Future. While Larsa has denied those allegations, the world has ignored her and consistently tied her to the rapper that she said was just a “friend.”

Later in 2022 before her divorce was finalized, Larsa was linked to married NBA baller Malik Beasley and even revealed text messages showing Scottie’s thoughts on her getting her groove back.

Now rumors are swirling that she’s seeing someone new.

Larsa Pippen Spotted Out & About Dinning With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan

According to Page Six, Lara was spotted at dinner with a familiar face, the son of her ex-husband’s most famous teammate, Michael Jordan.

Marcus Jordan, 31, and Larsa Pippen, 48, were spotted at popular Miami hot spot Zuma alongside two others.

Reportedly there were no signs of PDA but Larsa was “skittish” over other guest taking photos of her and Marcus. For now, it seems the two were just enjoying a nice meal in Miami but knowing Larsa, she might clear the air herself on social media.