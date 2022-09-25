Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj returns to NYC to headline Rolling Loud NYC and shuts the stage down with BIA, G Herbo, Lil Uzi Very & More.

This weekend Rolling Loud returned to New York City for its annual festival and brought the all heat. The lineup was packed with Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, GloRilla, Asap Rocky, Playboy Carti, and more. Perhaps the most anticipated headliner was Nicki Minaj. With Nicki being from NYC and Rolling Loud never hosting a female headliner before this was sure to be a moment for the city.

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Rolling Loud NYC with Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo, and More.

The Barbz, NYC, and everyone else showed up for Nicki Minaj’s set and got the moment they anticipated. The crowd was so loud at points they overpowered Nicki’s vocals and all you could hear was a sea of fans shouting every single word for every single song. Nicki had some tricks up her sleeve for her set bringing out a few special guests for the massive crowd.

The queen brought out collaborators G Herbo, Bia, Fivio Foreign, and of course Lil Uzi Vert which turned the crowd up to an entirely different level than had been seen that day. You can get a glimpse of how crazy the crowd went for Nicki below.