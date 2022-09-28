‘What The Flocka’ Exclusive: Everyone’s On Edge Preparing For Tammy’s Grand Opening

Tammy Rivera got her folks all shook up trying to make the grand opening do what it do!

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” and this week marks a very special occasion — Tammy’s grand opening! We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Thursday’s episode where Tammy has all her help on edge trying to make sure that everything is on point for her big day. There’s also one big question mark when it comes to Waka. Has anybody seen or heard from him? Will he show up? After all, he and Tammy are still friends so why wouldn’t he support her on her big day?

From what we can see, Tammy’s store and her designs look absolutely beautiful.

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

This episode follows Tammy and Waka as their businesses keep them busy while Charlie actively searches for her calling.

It can’t be easy navigating opening a new business while going through a divorce, while raising a child but Tammy is doing a phenomenal job. Also kudos for her for always enlisting help. You can tell she has a good support system. There are a whole village of folks behind Tammy making sure that she has all the help she needs to make her dreams come true.

We all need good folks in our corner to hold us down! If you’ve got a good village make sure you tell them you love and appreciate them.

The brand new episode of ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” airs Thursday, September 29 at 9pm EST / 8pm CST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?