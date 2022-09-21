‘What The Flocka’ Exclusive: There’s Big Trouble When Tammy’s Store Opening Is Delayed

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’

If you haven’t been keeping up with new episodes of of ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka,’ in season 3 Waka and Tammy have gone their separate ways and are both determined to build a new and happy life without the other. Daughter, Charlie, the glue that keeps the family together, puts on a brave face but struggles with life amid all these changes.

This season has given us a lot of opportunities to see Tammy in full entrepreneurial mode and we’ve got an exclusive clip from Thursday’s upcoming episode that shows her facing some serious challenges and she works to open up her new store.

In the clip below, Tammy talks with her mom about her impatience of the delay in being able to get the business open.

Check it out:

Play

Tammy’s mom said — don’t blame me! What do you think about the delays in opening the store? Is it just the way things go with entrepreneurship? Do you think Tammy needs to rely on some more experienced help? What do you think is at the root of the issue?

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Waka seeks closure with therapy and Tammy faces business setbacks. Charlie ponders a new venture.

Wow, we’re so curious about what Charlie is up to now. Do you have any idea?

The new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” airs Thursday, September 22 at 9pm on WeTV. Will you be watching?