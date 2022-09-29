Whoa, Mane: Tyrese Teams Up With Terrence Howard To Survive Prison Kombat In ‘The System’ Trailer

Tyrese AND Terrence Howard?

When a young soldier (Tyrese Gibson) fresh home from war gets caught up in a drug bust, he’s recruited by the authorities to go undercover in a notoriously dangerous prison to investigate what’s really going on behind the scenes.

While there, the warden forces him to compete in an underground prisoner fighting ring that’s just as dangerous as it sounds.

In order to win his freedom, he must fight to stay alive as well as take down the warden’s corrupt system.

The upcoming Action-Thriller also stars Terrence Howard, Lil Yachty, and Jeremy Piven as the evil prison warden. Yes, you read that right.

‘The System’ opens in theaters October 8, 2022.