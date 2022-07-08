Bossip Video
1 of 11

What more do women want from himmmm??

Urban One Honors 2022 - Day 2

Source: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors

After enjoying a seemingly blissful baeship with 20-something Dominican model Zelie Timothy, Tyrese went full Cryrese with a grammatically chaotic meltdown on Instagram where he revealed that his now ex-boo didn’t want to settle down while pleading for God to free him from her ‘devilish allure.’

“I just want to be released from this strong devilish allure the sexual seduction of a masterful manipulator who knows how to [ convince everyone that she’s not mean of there to KILL YOU ] please God RELEASE ME – RELEASE ME FROM YOUR POISON RELEASE FROM YIUR STRONG HOLD RELEASE ME I BELONG TO THE KINGDOM……… I HAVE SO MUCH MORE WORK TO DO…….. I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @zelietimothy she’s verified nw and wasn’t ready to be married…”

 

In now-deleted posts, the 43-year-old actor/singer rambled about everything from a woman he claims Zelie was seeing behind his back to DJ Envy being an ‘honorable good good man’ with ‘Puerto Rican facial hairs trimmed to perfection.’

“That’s what cheaters do…. they kill everything in their path…. trust me everyone gonna LOVE THIS POST… people are also gonna so me why didn’t invite her over??? Nah that’s all you Zelie get that money get that bag and go love your best best life [ behind my back ] she’s a baddy y’all have gun ok??”

Whether any of this is true or not, we have no idea, but it’s clear he’s GOING THROUGH IT.

This latest Instagram meltdown comes just months after Tyrese declared that Zelie is the ‘love of his life’ while baecationing in Europe.

You may also recall Tyrese posting himself shaving her hooha on Instagram because, LOVE.

Do you think Tyrese will ever meet his wife for life? Tell us down below and peep the hysteria over his latest Instagram meltdown on the flip.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.