What more do women want from himmmm??

After enjoying a seemingly blissful baeship with 20-something Dominican model Zelie Timothy, Tyrese went full Cryrese with a grammatically chaotic meltdown on Instagram where he revealed that his now ex-boo didn’t want to settle down while pleading for God to free him from her ‘devilish allure.’

That boy hurt pic.twitter.com/Axaa9apFRy — Wells P (@Wells_P) July 7, 2022

“I just want to be released from this strong devilish allure the sexual seduction of a masterful manipulator who knows how to [ convince everyone that she’s not mean of there to KILL YOU ] please God RELEASE ME – RELEASE ME FROM YOUR POISON RELEASE FROM YIUR STRONG HOLD RELEASE ME I BELONG TO THE KINGDOM……… I HAVE SO MUCH MORE WORK TO DO…….. I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @zelietimothy she’s verified nw and wasn’t ready to be married…”

In now-deleted posts, the 43-year-old actor/singer rambled about everything from a woman he claims Zelie was seeing behind his back to DJ Envy being an ‘honorable good good man’ with ‘Puerto Rican facial hairs trimmed to perfection.’

“That’s what cheaters do…. they kill everything in their path…. trust me everyone gonna LOVE THIS POST… people are also gonna so me why didn’t invite her over??? Nah that’s all you Zelie get that money get that bag and go love your best best life [ behind my back ] she’s a baddy y’all have gun ok??”

Whether any of this is true or not, we have no idea, but it’s clear he’s GOING THROUGH IT.

#TSRBreakUps: Oop! Looks like #TyreseGibson and #ZelieTimothy have ended their romantic relationship! Tyrese broke the news on Instagram with multiple posts claiming to be single. pic.twitter.com/1VSx7P7dYk — Theeshaderoomed (@Theeshaderoomed) July 7, 2022

This latest Instagram meltdown comes just months after Tyrese declared that Zelie is the ‘love of his life’ while baecationing in Europe.

You may also recall Tyrese posting himself shaving her hooha on Instagram because, LOVE.

Tyrese needs help pic.twitter.com/0iMHrQ2nhi — PERC ANGLE (@PrinceMarcus_27) April 26, 2021

Do you think Tyrese will ever meet his wife for life? Tell us down below and peep the hysteria over his latest Instagram meltdown on the flip.