Bossip Video

Chris Redd is reportedly dating co-star Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife and while people might think it’s foul, reportedly Kenan’s unbothered.

In May, actor Kenan Thompson and his wife Christina decided to call it quits on their 11-year marriage. Reportedly the couple was already living separate lives and intending to divorce since 2019. As one could assume the pandemic played a huge part in some of the delays in finalizing the divorce, and now there’s an interesting update to report surrounding their split.

Chris Redd Dating Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife, Reportedly No Bad Blood Between The Two

According to TMZ, while both have moved on since their marriage Kenan’s ex-wife didn’t move too far as she is now dating his former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd.

Chris is also on Kenan’s eponymous show as well.

As far as Kenan’s reaction to the situation, he’s said to be as cool and calm as ever and reportedly has no bad blood for either party.

For as long as we’ve seen Kenan in the spotlight we should know by now nothing will ever get him out of character. Chris Redd recently announced his departure from Saturday Night Live and of course rumors ran wild that Kenan may have gotten him firedm but reportedly that isn’t true at all.

Both Kenan and Christina seem to be happy dating other people and focused on co-parenting their two children.