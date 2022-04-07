Bossip Video

Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, have decided to put an end to their 11 year marriage.

According to reports from TMZ, the Saturday Night Live star and his wife have made the decision to end their relationship after nearly 15 years together, 11 of which they were married.

Sources close to the couple tell the outlet they've already been separated for over a year now, successfully co-parenting their two daughters Georgia and Gianna. As of late, Kenan has been in L.A. working on his new show, while Christina reportedly been living on the other side of the country in New York City.