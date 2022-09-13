Bossip Video

Orange soda for everybody!

Nearly thirty years after the premiere of their beloved Nickelodeon show Kenan And Kel, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited at the 2022 Emmys in a beautifully nostalgic moment that won the whole entire internet.

The long-awaited reunion comes after the two parted ways after Kenan And Kel‘s cancellation in 2000. Naturally, they both auditioned for SNL in 2003 with Kenan landing a role and eventually becoming the show’s longest-running cast member.

Kel, however, didn’t get the gig and faded from the public eye before reemerging as a Christian music artist years later.

At one point, things appeared to be shaky between the two who entertained an entire generation with Kenan And Kel, All That, and 1997 cult classic Good Burger (which might be getting a sequel).

But that couldn’t be further from the truth based on last night’s buzzy Emmys moment where the two appeared to still be close friends in a heartwarming sketch that immediately went viral across social media.

Thompson proved to be the perfect host on a big night for Black history-makers Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Lizzo who won their very first Emmy.

“To anyone who has ever ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t wouldn’t couldn’t come true I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” said Ralph during her rousing speech. “This is what striving looks like, and don’t you ever, ever give up on you.” “Because if you get a Quinta Brunson, if you get a husband like mine in your corner. If you get children like mine in your corner, and if you’ve got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”

Zendaya, 26, also made history as the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series (‘Euphoria’) twice while becoming the youngest 2-time Emmy winner in history.

