Yung Miami has some big aspirations amid the success of her new show, Caresha Please, but she’s getting clowned online after describing what she sees for herself in the future.

In a recent interview with XXL, the City Girls rapper talked all about Caresha Please and how it came together.

“People just loving to hear me talk, you know? Whenever I talk or whenever I go on [Instagram] Live, it go viral,” she revealed. “So, one day I was talking with Diddy and he was like, ‘Yeah, [you] should do a podcast. It would be good for you,’ and that’s how it came out. It was just a conversation of me just always going viral off the way I talk and the engagement that I used to get off of Instagram Live.”

She went on to talk about a goal that she wants to accomplish with this podcast endeavor, which is what really got people talking.

“I want to take it to the next level,” Yung Miami said. “I want to be like-I think she has a podcast now-a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the black Oprah.”

Despite backlash and questions surrounding why Miami felt the need to say “Black Oprah” when Oprah, herself, is Black, she doubled down on her statement on Twitter, writing, “Black Oprah!!!!!!!”

That’s when even more backlash came, with some fans upset at the rapper discrediting Oprah’s blackness. Still, some of her supporters understood exactly what she was saying, laughing at the comparison.

Later on, she sent out another tweet–seemingly in response to all the backlash–writing, “The next ((((BLACK)))) OPRAH!!”

Clearly, Yung Miami isn’t too concerned with what people think about her declaration and she’s sticking to it.