Are you ready for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?

Disney unveiled the first look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2024.

Imagineers joined Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro onstage at D23’s Ultimate Fan Event to reveal a model and discuss exclusive story details for the exciting new attraction.

Several members of the original film cast will return to lend their voices to the attraction, including Anika Noni Rose as Tiana, Bruno Campos as Naveen, Michael-Leon Wooley as Louis, and Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie.

Cheering fans were brought to their feet by rousing surprise performances of ‘Almost There’ and ‘Dig A Little Deeper’ by Disney Legend and Tony Award-winner Anika Noni Rose–the voice of Tiana in “The Princess and The Frog”–who reminded everyone that she’s still very much THAT girl.

First announced in 2020, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take guests on a musical adventure inspired by the beloved story and characters from the fan-favorite film.

Picking up where the film left off, guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome.

Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.

Until Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens, guests can enjoy Disneyland Resort’s Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets in New Orleans square

From charming housewares and dapper decorations to chic apparel and more, they can find the best the Big Easy has to offer.