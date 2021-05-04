Preciousness: Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Bring Olympia To Disney World During Fun Family Vacay

May The Fourth preciousness! We love to see it.

Serena Williams visited Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fl over the weekend while on a family vacation with hubby Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia. The trio enjoyed some time at Magic Kingdom Park and even got a chance to ride the Star Wars ride… LOL not that Serena Williams knows anything about that apparently.

Hubby Alexis Ohanian poked fun at his wife in an Instagram post about the experience.

PURE comedy. At least Olympia can count on Dad to deliver all the greatness the Star Wars galaxy has to offer.

While visiting the park Serena also made a video detailing some of her plans for the day as well as some of her favorite Disney-related things. Check out the video below:





Flight of Passage is our favorite too! Matter of fact, we can’t wait to go back. We’re so glad that it’s becoming more safe to get out and enjoy some of our favorite experiences again.

Speaking of favorite experiences, Serena also shared a photo of the family luxuriating in the hot tub during a day at the spa.

