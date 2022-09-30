Bossip Video

The third suspect In PnB Rock’s murder investigation, Freddie Lee Trone, has been arrested in Las Vegas.

Just weeks after PnB Rock’s murder at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, the Los Angeles Police Department has made several arrests in their investigation. Police arrested a 17-year-old believed to be the alleged shooter and his stepmother, but went on a manhunt to find the third suspect, Freddie Lee Trone Sr.

Yesterday after announcing 40-year-old Trone as a suspect in the murder, police arrested him in Las Vegas. Police believe the 17-year-old who is Trone’s son, fired the fatal shots and Freddie was the getaway driver. After making all three arrests, the LAPD revealed the full scope and details of the killing of PnB Rock.

PnB Rock Allegedly Set Up By Mystery Man Who Was Inside Roscoe’s & Contacted Freddie Lee Trone For The Robbery

Last night after the final arrest in Las Vegas, Fox 11 Los Angeles reporter Gigi Graciette dropped the shocking details of the murder case via Twitter.

Gigi revealed that a felony complaint alleges that PnB Rock was set up by a mystery man in red who met with Freddie Lee Trone outside of Roscoe’s and told him that the rapper was inside wearing expensive jewelry.

The complaint alleges that Trone went home to pick up his 17-year-old son, who was on house arrest, to commit the robbery. Trone’s son reportedly went straight to PnB Rock’s table, walked past the mystery man, and demanded PNB’s jewelry before shooting him multiple times.

After shooting PnB Rock in the chest, the shooter allegedly pointed the gun at the rapper’s girlfriend and demanded her jewelry. As PnB fell to the ground the gunman shot him two more times in the back before taking the jewelry and escaping in a getaway car driven by Freddie Lee Trone. Trone is alleged to have driven them home where they parked blocks away from their house and walked the rest of the way.

Freddie’s wife, who wasn’t at the crime scene, was arrested for harboring and aiding someone who committed a felony.

