After weeks of investigation into the murder of PnB Rock, the Los Angeles Police Department announce the arrest of a 17-year-old who reportedly was the shooter and announced the identity of his father who they are searching for.

Earlier this month PnB Rock was senselessly murdered while eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles and the LAPD’s been hard at work trying to solve the case. At the time, police only revealed that he was shot in the chest, and robbed of his jewelry before the suspected escaped in an awaiting getaway car.

Police also put pawn shops on high alert as they believed the stolen jewelry taken would turn up and help capture the suspect or suspects.

Weeks after the fatal shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department is finally naming a suspect according to TMZ. On Wednesday the LAPD named Freddie Lee Trone as “a person involved” in the September 12th murder. Police reported have already arrested Trone’s 17-year-old son in connection to the murder. Police believe his son was the shooter and he was the getaway driver. Another mystery was solved as well with police revealing the pair were already at Roscoe’s waiting before PnB Rock arrived. Trone is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police are warning the public if they have any info on his whereabouts or spot him, contact the authorities or dial 911 immediately.

