Yesterday on Instagram, Memphitz (Mickey Wright Jr.) inappropriately reminisced on his relationship with his past love, Toya Johnson and her fiancé, Robert “Red” Rushing ain’t havin’ it!

As my grandma would say, “Why are you kicking up old dust?” – espeeeecially the day before the couple’s pending nuptials!

Johnson and the music producer were married in 2011 but divorced four years later in 2015.

Their relationship had many issues that they attempted to repair on VH1’s Marriage Boot Camp to no avail. What became apparent was Memphitz’ aggression towards the 38-year-old.

Toya is currently engaged to “Red”, a sports manager and entrepreneur, who orchestrated a romantic helicopter proposal to pop the question.

Fans were elated that the mom of two said yes since she openly expressed on “Friends and Family Hustle” that she didn’t think she wanted to be married again because she feared that she would have another failed marriage.

She is set to wed today and they even gave the ceremony a cute tagline, #rushingdowntheaisle. A play off of the groom’s surname.

Now back to Memphitz. The A&R shared photos of he and Johnson back when they were a seemingly happy couple – including one of the couple smooching on the red carpet. The text above the image read,

“Farewell My Love. Goodbye & Congrats” https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJJfuaPa_V/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=875680a7-c673-4c62-8a8a-1ddbe9e6fd0d

Many IG users classified his post as weirdo behavior. One commenter, @pocketsandbows, described the post as,

“Funny…not funny haha, funny WEIRD!!!!”

Red responded with a clip of The Fresh Prince’s infamous Oscar moment where he passionately yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f*cking mouth,” after Chris Rock made a joke about her bald head.

He captioned the post,

“I was raised in GA, one thing my good brother @troubleman31 always taught us,” he began. “’DISRESPECT WILL NOT BE TOLERATED..PERIOD!!!’ AND IM STANDING ON THAT SH*T 110 PERCENT.”

Toya’s daughter, Reginae Carter, who she shares with rap legend, Lil’ Wayne, supported her soon-to-be step daddy’s post by commenting,

Tryna tell yaaa ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

It seems like Memphitz is being a typical toxic man – showing regret for “the one that got away” when she has moved on and happy in the arms of another man.

It’s too late sir. Kick rocks and let Toya enjoy her new rock and relationship with the man who wanted to “rush her down the aisle” because he valued her from the jump and continues to honor her to this day.