Rakim and Robyn got jazzed up for his birthday this weekend.

Sunday night Rihanna threw a special dinner for her baby daddy. ASAP Rocky celebrated turning 34 with a dinner at Olivetta in West Hollywood.

RihRih flaunted her curves in a daring black dress featuring a thigh high split and sheer elements. She completed the look with Jimmy Choo x Mugler heels.

Rocky kept it fresh with a black suit and tie.

According to DailyMail reports, staff at Olivetta were spotted earlier in the evening carefully carrying a huge cake in the shape of an arcade machine into the restaurant, while another employee brought in a huge bouquet of multicolored balloons.

Rihanna’s had a lot to celebrate this week. The new mom (who welcomed a son with Rocky this May) just announced plans to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime show February 12.

We’re soooo excited for Rihanna’s Super Bowl performaance. February can’t come fast enough! Who do you think Rihanna will recruit for her show? She’s got so many amazing features.

We’re also wondering what might have gone wrong with Rihanna’s dress? It looks like the cleavage might have been a little too plunging and she was trying to keep the paparazzi from catching a shot — but that’s definitely un-Rihanna like behavior. Maybe she’s breastfeeding — we know the moms out there can relate to the embarrassment of an uncontrollable leak.

Crossed arms aside, are you loving Rihanna and Rocky’s look?