Twitter Explodes With Hilarious Reactions To Rihanna Performing At Super Bowl Fenty Seven

Rihanna at the superbowl: pic.twitter.com/OlyqntS0eO — toss a coin to your witcher (@itsayosigns) September 25, 2022

Rihanna Shatters Social Media With Super Bowl Announcement

Everyone’s buzzing over Rihanna headlining Apple Music’s first Super Bowl Halftime show in a bold move that sent the whole entire internet into a TIZZY.

The last time most of us saw the superstar mogul performing was at the 2018 Grammys alongside Bryson Tiller and DJ Khaled for an internet-shattering rendition of smash hit ‘Wild Thoughts.’

South Africa is so influential and relevant right now, Look at Rihanna killing i Gwara Gwara at the #GRAMMYs #ZA pic.twitter.com/AzLp7qzF73 — Lukhanyo Ketile 👑 (@LuksK_) January 29, 2018

Since then, she’s been focusing on building her Fenty empire, counting her Billionaire bucks, and swooning over her newborn child with A$AP Rocky.

For what feels like forever, fans have pestered Rih about new music–a snippet, a single, a kazoo solo, anything–that seems like more of a reality based on her confirming next year’s Super Bowl performance.

Hip-Hop Legends React To Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show

With Rihanna finally returning to something, anything, music-related, the music world (including some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop) can’t wait to see what she’s coming with.

Jay-Z spoke on Rihanna’s latest world-stopping moment in the press release for the Roc Nation-backed halftime show.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” said Jay-Z who, along with entertainment agency Roc Nation, executive produces the NFL halftime show. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Dr. Dre shared Hov’s sentiments while speaking to Ebro about the buzzy halftime show.

“Oh, my god,” said Dre, who shared the Super Bowl stage with Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg last year. “Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do. I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high,” he added.

Are you excited about Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl on February 12th, 2023? What songs do you want her to perform? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over the announcement on the flip.