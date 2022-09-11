Bossip Video

Only Rihanna‘s baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, could get our good sis out and about in these streets after giving birth to their baby boy back in May.

The fashion killer couple were spotted out early Saturday morning in NYC at the Canary Club in downtown Manhattan, as per TMZ. Rih Rih stepped out in a black leather mini dress under a black jacket and paired the look with black heels and layered diamond accessories. A$AP wore a white t-shirt, baggy ripped light blue jeans, and a red baseball cap with white sneakers and multicolor diamond chains.

The love birds spent about an hour inside the cramped club and while A$AP looked like he was thoroughly enjoying himself, Rihanna looked ready to go. Videos surfaced online of Rocky dapping up friends inside the club as Rih sat awkwardly sandwiched between them.

https://www.tmz.com/videos/2022-09-10-091022-rihanna-asap-1482732-243/

In other videos the couple could be seen holding hands, laughing and Flacko regularly checking up on his lady throughout the night as they partied with friends.

While the environment might not have been the most desirable place for our billionaire babe to be, it was good to see the new parents spending time out in the city having fun like old times.

Just a few months ago Rihanna and Rocky were spotted with their new son as they stepped off a private jet in Los Angeles, CA. Of course they kept the newborn away from the public eye as he sat in his carrier and they and quickly made their way from the jet to a vehicle.

The identity of their baby boy has been kept private, as expected but according to sources close to the superstars, they are thrilled to hold the titles mom and dad to him. “He’s been such an incredible partner, he’s busy with shows and getting his album ready but if he’s not working, he’s by her side,” a source exclusively told HollywoodLife.

Fans of Rihanna would much rather see footage of Rih Rih laying down tracks in the studio and working on new music but until then these rare sitings of her out and about with her baby daddy will have to suffice.

As for A$AP Rocky, outside of being a new father he’s also working on new music and just recently previewed a new track called “OUR DE$TINY” that features Playboi Carti.

He’s also dealing with an alleged shooting that landed him in handcuffs after his house was raided. In April A$AP Rocky was arrested as he arrived at LAX for an alleged shooting that took place in November of 2021.

Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. According to RollingStone, the shooting suspect was fellow A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron aka A$AP Relli who now says he’s in therapy over the incident.

As previously reported Ephron also filed a civil lawsuit against the rapper over the shooting and is seeking $25K in damages. The LAPD will continue to investigate the case.