Mark Cuban was stopped and asked about his 2020 situation with Delonte West and revealed that ultimately Delonte has to help himself get better.

In the summer of 2020, Mark Cuban went viral after he pulled up on former NBA player Delonte West and committed to doing his best to help him beat his addiction and mental illness struggles. Cuban didn’t do it for the cameras as he had prior history with West who played for him on the Dallas Mavericks and he genuinely just wanted to help.

While Cuban offered various updates in the year that followed, those updates suddenly stopped. Shortly thereafter Delonte was spotted panhandling in the streets once again while claiming that he was just down on his luck.

Mark Cuban Speaks On Delonte West, Says He’s Stuck In His Addiction

According to TMZ, who ran into Mark Cuban, Delonte’s road to recovery is still a very long one.

“It’s a struggle for him,” Cuban said. “I mean, addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful. He’s at the point in his life where he’s got to want to be helped.”

Cuban also revealed he does stay in contact with the ex-athlete but the onus of getting better ultimately falls on Delonte.

Hopefully, Delonte can make strides soon to get better and finally end the battle with addiction.