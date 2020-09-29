Finally: Mark Cuban Picks Up Delonte West From Dallas Gas Station, Houses Him In Local Hotel To Figure Out Life

BOSSIP has been reporting on the ongoing struggles of Delonte West for years now. It’s been sad to watch and even more sad to see how people have callously reacted to a man who is clearly having life-threatening issues. Just last week we reported that Delonte was seen walking the streets of Dallas holding a sign, panhandling. Word was that several people in the NBA and beyond had been trying to make contact with him to get him the help he needs. According to TMZ, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was able to reach him.

Yesterday, Cuban met Delonte at a local gas station and took him to a nearby hotel where he can live while his family figures out a plan of action. Delonte played for Cuban’s Maverick from 2011-2012. Obviously, Cuban has all the resources that a billionaire employs but it’s still kind of crazy that he was able to get to Delonte before everyone else after all these years. It is reported that he has committed to covering the cost of whatever therapy Delonte needs.

No comment from Cuban about how all this came together but we’re sure he’ll be asked about it soon enough.

We hope Delonte can really get his life straight. He’s only 37-years-old. There’s lots of life ahead of him. Godspeed.